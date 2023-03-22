Ghana Prepares For Africa U23 Championship And Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Ghana is preparing to play at the Olympic Games since 2004 when the Black Meteors qualified to play at the Biggest Sports Festival.

The new Black Meteors will travel to Annaba for the 1st leg on Friday, March 24, 2023 before hosting the North Africans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 28, 2023.

Ibrahim Tanko, coach of the Black Meteors, has invited some top foreign-based players including former Roma player, Afena Gyan to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria.

Emmanuel Essiam of FC Basel, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Sporting Lisbon, and Emmanuel Yeboah of CFR Cruj are among those invited.

Others called up are Alex Sarfo, Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland), Zubairu Ibrahim (FK Jedinstvo Ub), Adams Salim (FC Cincinnati), and Daniel Afriyie Banierh (FC Zürich).

The winner of the two legs advances to Morocco for the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The squad trained on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium under the direction of Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his technical staff, which included thirty players. Twenty-five players will make the trip to Algeria.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan visited Black Meteors at the Accra Sports Stadium to support them ahead of their trip to Algeria.