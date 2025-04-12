Ghana Prepares for Fuel Price Relief as Brent Crude Dips Below $60

Ghanaian motorists may soon notice a welcome change at the pump as fuel prices are set to ease from May 2025, following a notable decline in global crude prices.

On April 6, Brent crude fell below US$60 per barrel for the first time in years, and by the following day it had further slid to under US$57. This recent downturn, driven by renewed global trade tensions and fresh import tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, is expected to pave the way for reduced costs on the domestic market.

Ben Nsiah, CEO of the Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE), shared projections that petrol and diesel could drop to around GHC13 per litre, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas may settle at approximately GHC14 per kilogram. Nsiah stressed that the lower crude prices present a timely opportunity for the government to ease the economic burden on consumers during a period marked by cost-of-living pressures.

He noted, “This is the lowest oil has fallen in five years, and if the Ghanaian cedi holds steady or strengthens, we could see petrol and diesel prices settle around these figures by June.” The expected adjustment in fuel prices could also have a broader impact on the economy. As transportation and production costs fall, there is potential for a marginal reduction in inflation rates over the coming months—a prospect that could bolster purchasing power and stimulate economic activity.

The projected fuel price relief aligns with the government’s broader efforts to stabilise the energy sector and shield consumers from volatile global market trends. Integrated commentary suggests that although the immediate focus is on the imminent relief at the pumps, the sustained fall in oil prices could serve as a catalyst for wider economic benefits. With all eyes on the evolving dynamics of crude pricing and exchange rate stability, the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the anticipated adjustments translate into lasting economic gains for Ghana.