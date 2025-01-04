Ghana Prepares for Historic Inauguration of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama and First Female Vice President

Ghana is set to make history as President-Elect John Dramani Mahama prepares to take the oath of office for his second term on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The inauguration, which will take place at the iconic Black Star Square, will not only mark Mahama’s return to the presidency but also the swearing-in of Ghana’s first-ever female Vice President.

At a press briefing held on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Black Star Square, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Co-Spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Transition Team, highlighted the monumental significance of the event. “This is a very historic event because not only will a former president be returning to the presidency, but we will also have the first-ever female Vice President after receiving a historic mandate from the good people of Ghana,” Ofosu remarked.

The inauguration ceremony will see a departure from tradition, as it is usually held at Parliament House. Due to the expected attendance of thousands of guests, the event will instead take place at Black Star Square. “The Parliament House will therefore be relocating its sitting from Parliament House to this square for the swearing-in,” Ofosu explained, ensuring there is ample space for both invited guests and the general public to witness the momentous occasion.

Logistical details have been provided for the ceremony. Attendees are requested to be seated by 8:30 AM ahead of the arrival of the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect. The Speaker of Parliament and other dignitaries will escort the newly elected officials to the Swearing-In Area to begin the official proceedings.

Black Star Square, a symbol of Ghana’s independence, will serve as the focal point for the ceremony. The square will be divided into designated areas for various groups, with the Ministries Area Stand on the left side of the square reserved for the outgoing President, Vice President, visiting Heads of State, and other distinguished dignitaries. The Osu Area Stand, located on the right side, will be open to the public, allowing citizens to join in the historic event. Additionally, large LED screens will be positioned around the square for those unable to attend in person, enabling virtual participation.

The event is expected to draw international leaders, including representatives from global organizations such as the Commonwealth and the African Development Bank. With heightened anticipation surrounding the inauguration, it promises to be a significant milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey.

As the day draws closer, Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s message to attendees is clear: “We urge all attendees to be seated by 8:30 AM,” ensuring a smooth and timely commencement of the ceremony.

With enhanced security measures in place and an impressive lineup of dignitaries, the inauguration of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama and Ghana’s first female Vice President is poised to be one of the country’s most memorable political moments.