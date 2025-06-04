Ghana Prepares Prosecutions in 33 Corruption Cases

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana’s Attorney-General is building 33 corruption cases against former government appointees, with some prosecutions already underway.

The President disclosed this during a June 3, 2025 meeting with the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption at Jubilee House.

“We set up the ORAL Committee, and they have identified 33 cases, which were handed over to the Attorney General,” Mahama stated. “We have created special investigative teams to investigate each of them.”

The President noted significant evidence uncovered regarding unlawful property acquisition, adding: “Some of them have found a lot of evidence of the procurement of properties with illicit wealth. With many of them, they are just at the point of beginning prosecution.”

The Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Team, established after Mahama’s 2024 election victory, investigates alleged financial misconduct during the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration. Its mandate includes probing embezzlement, misuse of public funds, and unexplained wealth accumulation by officials.

ORAL operates autonomously while collaborating with security agencies, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), submitting findings to the Attorney-General.

The initiative faces strong opposition criticism. The NPP accuses the Mahama administration of conducting “politically motivated investigations,” alleging the team lacks transparency and aims to silence critics and tarnish the previous government’s reputation.

NPP-aligned commentators have described ORAL as “a tool for political retribution rather than justice,” warning of potential divisions and instability without strict due process adherence.

President Mahama defends ORAL as essential for restoring governance accountability and public trust, maintaining all investigations are evidence-based rather than politically targeted.

These prosecutions represent Ghana’s most significant anti-corruption action since establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor in 2018, testing institutional capacity to address high-level graft.