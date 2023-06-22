Ghana Presents Four Athletes At 2023 African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia

The African Beach Games is a continental multi-sport event held among athletes from the African continent.

Dubbed “The Future”, these Games are organized under the governance of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA)

This year, the exotic and rejuvenated Eastern coastal town of Hammamet will host the Games from 23rd to 30th June 2023.

The event brings together over 1,000 athletes representing 49 African countries, competing in 15 Beach Sports disciplines.

The games will be supported by at least 1,000 volunteers and over 10,000 spectators a day.

A comprehensive Beach Tourism schedule of cultural and recreational programmes will be held alongside the beach sports fiesta.

Ghana will be presenting the youngest set of athletes (Under 17, 18, 21 year olds) in Open Water Swimming and fast emerging Teqball disciplines.

Ghana has also brought the smallest contingent of just four athletes in line with *”The Future”* theme of the Games.

This is to allow Team Ghana to explore and learn as much as possible for the next Games by which time more qualification slots would be secured.

Daily updates on Team Ghana’s participation and progress will be captured via *The African Beach Games Updates* across Television and Social Media platforms of the GOC plus media partners.

By Yaw Ampofo Ankrah / Ghana Representative