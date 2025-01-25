Ghana President Appoints Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo as Acting Commissioner of Gaming Commission

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo as the Acting Commissioner of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, effective immediately.

The appointment, which was confirmed in a formal letter dated January 22, 2025, was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 67 of the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721).

The letter, signed by Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, outlined that the decision was subject to advice from the Gaming Commission’s governing board and consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment,” the letter read, also requesting Quainoo to respond within 14 days to confirm his acceptance of the position.

The correspondence was shared with key government figures, including the Vice President, Chief of Staff, Minister for the Interior, the Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, and the Gaming Commission’s Board Chairman.