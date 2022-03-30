Ghana President Congratulates Black Stars For 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana, after they booked a spot at the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup to be staged in Qatar, later in the year.

The Black Stars edged their Nigerian counterparts on the away goal rule after 1-1 draw in Abuja with the first leg encounter having ended in a goalless stalemate in Kumasi.

President Akufo-Akufo in a tweet later on Tuesday night congratulated the team for their gallant display.

He tweeted: “Warm congratulations to the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars, for their dogged display in Abuja, and qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“I am very proud of the team’s exploits. They have made the entire nation proud.”

The Black Stars who would be making their fourth World Cup appearance would await their group opponents, as a draw would be held in Doha on Friday, April 1, 2022.