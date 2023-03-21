Ghana: President swears in 3 new members of Electoral Commission

President Akufo-Addo has sworn in three new members of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr Peter Appiahene, Salima Ahmed Tijani and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng were inducted into office on Monday, March 20, at the Jubilee House.

The President urged them to uphold diligence in executing their mandate.

According to him, even though their work will be subject to strict scrutiny by the general public, “that, however, should not scare you and, indeed, let no one try to cow you into submission.”

Akufo-Addo swears in 3 new members of Electoral Commission

“On the contrary, let this expectation of the Ghanaian people spur you onto great heights and above all the works of the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld,” he added.

After the swearing-in, Dr Appiahene who spoke on the members’ behalf said they are ready to deliver and contribute to strengthening Ghana’s democracy.

“We are, therefore, aware of the massive responsibilities and tasks that come with it.

“We want to state that we are poised and more prepared to deliver and contribute to the development of our democracy, especially in this digital era.”