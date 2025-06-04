Ghana Private Sector Hits 7-Year High as Cedi Strengthens

Ghana’s private sector activity surged to a seven-year peak in May 2025, fueled by currency appreciation and falling prices.

The S&P Global Ghana Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI®) rose to 53.6, marking four consecutive months of growth and the strongest expansion since 2018.

A sharp cedi rebound against the US dollar reduced input costs for the first time in five years, enabling firms to lower selling prices for the first time since April 2020. This triggered accelerated output and new orders, both reaching seven-year highs.

Employment growth hit a survey-record pace since data collection began in 2014, surpassing the previous May 2018 peak. S&P Global Economics Director Andrew Harker noted: “The marked improvement in the strength of the cedi helped boost operating conditions. Input costs fell for the first time in five years, feeding through to reduced selling prices.”

Business confidence reached a 40-month high, though staff cost inflation accelerated to a joint 2.5-year peak. Supplier delivery times shortened at a record-equaling rate amid intense vendor competition.

This PMI surge positions Ghana’s private sector for sustained recovery if currency gains hold, contrasting sharply with pandemic-era contractions.