Ghana Professional Boxing League fight night 3 postponed

The Ghana Boxing Authority and IMax Media has been informed by the managers of the Bukom Boxing Arena (Trust Sports Emporium) that the facility has been booked for this Saturday so the Ghana Professional Boxing League fight night 3 has to move to next week.

It was a rather late call after the gyms, boxers and all the stakeholders have prepared adequately for the GPBL fight night 3 but all is not lost as the GBA and Imax have agreed to the rescheduled date from 19th March to 26th March 2022 at the same venue, the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Ghana Boxing Authority and IMax Media apologizes to the boxing fans, boxers, coaches, gyms and all the stakeholders for the postponement of fight night 3, which hopes to be an improvement and exciting.