Ghana Professional Boxing League Season 2 To Be Launched

The Sports Media is respectfully invited to the official launching of Ghana Professional Boxing League season 2 by the Promoter, Imax Media Promotions and supported by Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon.Mustapha Ussif is the special guest of honor and expected to officially launch the much anticipated season 2 of the Ghana Professional Boxing.

Representatives from the National Sports Authority (NSA), members of the boxing fraternity in Ghana and Ghana Boxing Supporters Union are expected to grace the organization.

With this notification, your media outlet is kindly requested to help transmit the information to your cherished audiences about the upcoming event on Wednesday February 15.

Venue: Mudor Conference Hall, Trust Sports Emporium

Date: Wednesday, 15th February,2023

Time: 2pm

Your presence is very much anticipated

GBA COMMUNICATION DIRECTORATE