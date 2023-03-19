Ghana Professional Boxing League Season Two Starts With Explosion

The Ghana Professional Boxing League Season Two begun last Saturday in a bang with wins for new entrants, Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Prisons.

Corporal Bawa Akankolim of the Ghana Armed Forces defeated Emmanuel Annoh from the Seconds Out Gym.

Ghana Prison Service’s Sergeant Anani Kutsokey also won over Daniel Somotey from the Sea View Gym after six rounds.

Former Black Bomber and Olympian Shakul Samed defeated Oti Region rep. Francis Akakpo after an exciting six rounds.

Eric Korley who celebrated his birthday got his first win against Frank Oppong from the Ashanti Region after six rounds.

Stanley Nyantekye lost to a very fast Emmanuel Mawuli after six rounds, while son of the GBA President, Cann Neequaye gets his first professional win.

The amazing student of Accra Academy SHS, Cann Neequaye got his first professional win on his debut when he beat Mumuni Sawado of the Ivory Coast

Akimos Annan Ampiah also earned a Round 2 K.O over Abraham Dodoo.

AK Songtress was at the Bukom Boxing Arena to thrill boxing fans on the first day of Season Two.

The next bill is on Saturday, 25th March,2023 for Fight Night Two.