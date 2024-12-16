Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo Co-Founders Call for Enhanced Public-Private Collaboration to Address Housing Crisis

Anna Agyekum and Victoria Agyekum, co-founders of the Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo, have stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to tackle Ghana’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.

At the launch of the Ghana Expo and Lifestyle event in Accra, Anna Agyekum underscored the importance of tax incentives and policy reforms to encourage developers to build affordable homes, especially in regions beyond the capital, Accra.

Agyekum emphasized that private-public partnerships could serve as a catalyst for addressing Ghana’s housing deficit, urging policymakers to work closely with industry leaders and think tanks to develop effective strategies. “There is a need for more communication, think tanks, and industry-led decisions to create an enabling environment for affordable housing. Ghana is not just Accra—there is much more land to be developed,” she stated.

The Agyekum sisters also called for more attention to decentralized development to alleviate the pressure on Accra’s real estate market, suggesting that expanding affordable housing initiatives outside the capital would be a key step in solving the national housing crisis. By implementing strategic collaborations and innovative solutions, they hope to make housing more accessible to a broader section of the population, particularly in underserved areas.

The two-day event, held in partnership with the British High Commission, was themed “Diligently Building Wealth Through Ghana Real Estate: The Future of Property Investment.” The Expo aimed to connect global investors, the diaspora, and local stakeholders with Ghana’s thriving property market. The British High Commissioner praised the Expo as a safe and transparent platform for the diaspora to invest in the country’s real estate sector.

Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, Evans Amoah-Nyamekye, also addressed the importance of legal guidance for diaspora investors. He pointed out that many overseas Ghanaians overlook the necessity of consulting legal counsel when investing in Ghanaian real estate, which can lead to complications. The Expo, he noted, provides an ideal opportunity for prospective buyers to access reliable legal advice.

Richard Sandall, Development Director for the British High Commission in Ghana, highlighted the significance of such events in enhancing trade relations between Ghana and the UK. Sandall noted that the post-COVID recovery period had stabilized Ghana’s economy and currency, creating more investment opportunities for UK investors. He praised the efforts of the Expo founders, expressing confidence that such initiatives would foster trust and collaboration in Ghana’s real estate sector, which has the potential to offer significant growth opportunities.