Ghana Psychology Council grants amnesty to unlicensed practitioners

The Ghana Psychology Council (GPA) with approval from the Minister of Health, has granted amnesty to all psychologists and Counsellors duly qualified by training but are not yet licensed by the Council.

The amnesty took effect from May 30, 2023 and would expire on December 31, 2023.

A statement signed and issued by Ms Anna Plange, Acting Registrar, said by the amnesty arrangement, the practitioners were to apply and get licensed in order to enable them practice legally in the Country as per the provisions stated in Part 5 of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

“This is to give opportunity for all practitioners in the country without a license to regularise with the Ghana Psychology Council without paying the penalty for late registration,” it said.

The statement said the amnesty did not apply to practitioners already licensed and had defaulted in renewing their license.

It reminded the public that per Act 857, it was illegal to act as psychologist or counsellor if one was not licensed with the Council.