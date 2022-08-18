Ghana Psychology Week celebration launched

The Northern Regional chapter of the Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has launched this year’s Ghana Psychology Week to enhance the need for psychological services in the country.

The week-long celebration is supported by Total Life Enhancement Centre, a psychology focused organisation, advocating for mental health and providing psychological services in the region.

It is on the theme: “Scaling up psychology and its practice in the post-pandemic future: Reaching out to the vulnerable.”

Mr Peter Amadu Mintir, the Northern Regional Representative of GPA, speaking during the launch in Tamale, said the celebration formed part of the GPA’s plans to raise awareness on the importance of psychological services towards building a healthy nation.

He said it was also to solicit the support of various stakeholders to adopt the needed approach in making psychological services accessible and affordable to the public.

The GPA, as part of the celebration, has lined up various activities for the week, including screening and provision of psychological services to some selected Senior High Schools, advocacy and radio discussions on the theme, among others.

Miss Sophia Kpebu, a Faculty Member, School of Medicine, University for Development Studies, who made a presentation during the event, expressed need to empower women and children, saying they were vulnerable in accessing psychological services.

She said, “Mental health and psychological well-being is an integral part of our health. It is, therefore, important to give it the needed attention and resources to ensure that people achieve good and holistic mental health.”

She called on the government and other stakeholders to prioritise investing in the psychological needs of citizens, especially the vulnerable.