Ghana Public Backs Parliament Suspensions Amid Political Tensions

A new national poll reveals overwhelming public support for Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K. Bagbin’s decision to suspend four lawmakers following a violent altercation during a ministerial vetting session in January.

According to Global InfoAnalytics, 79% of Ghanaians endorse the suspensions, signaling frustration with political instability and a demand for accountability in the legislative body.

The incident, which saw MPs from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) nearly exchange blows while hurling furniture and damaging equipment, has been widely condemned as a breach of parliamentary decorum. The survey, conducted between January 30 and February 1, 2025, sampled 952 respondents across urban and rural demographics, with a margin of error of ±3.2%. Only 12% opposed the Speaker’s move, while 9% remained neutral. Analysts suggest the results reflect a broader public appetite for institutional discipline amid perceptions of political grandstanding.

“This isn’t just about punishing individuals; it’s about restoring faith in Parliament as a place of service, not spectacle,” said Kwame Asare, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana. “Citizens are tired of seeing resources wasted on avoidable chaos.”

The suspensions have nonetheless ignited legal and procedural debates. The Minority Caucus, led by NPP members, accused Bagbin of overreach, arguing that parliamentary rules mandate a vote by members before suspensions are enacted. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin labeled the move “selective justice,” claiming the Speaker targeted NPP lawmakers while overlooking similar misconduct by NDC members. Legal experts remain divided, with constitutional lawyer Clara Mensah noting, “The Standing Orders grant the Speaker disciplinary powers, but their unilateral use risks setting a contentious precedent.”

The poll also highlighted shifting political sentiments: 70% of respondents believe Ghana is “on the right track,” a dramatic leap from 22% a year ago, while 84% approve of President John Mahama’s performance since his 2024 election. Observers link this optimism to recent economic stabilization efforts, including a crackdown on corruption and inflation cuts.

Yet the parliamentary fracas has overshadowed policy discussions. Social media platforms erupted with memes and criticism branding MPs as “childish,” while civil society groups like the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) called for mandatory ethics training. “Taxpayers fund these proceedings,” said CDD-Ghana director Nana Ama Botchwey. “When lawmakers brawl instead of debating, it undermines democracy itself.”

The stark public backing for Bagbin’s decision underscores a growing impatience with political dysfunction across Africa, where legislative theatrics often eclipse governance. While the Speaker’s firm stance aligns with popular sentiment, the Minority’s pushback raises valid concerns about procedural fairness. Ghana’s democracy, long hailed as a regional model, now faces a litmus test: balancing discipline with due process to prevent future erosion of public trust.

See the full report below:

Download PDF