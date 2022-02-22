Ghana: Public transport fares to go up by 15 percent from Saturday

Road Transport Operators, after negotiations with stakeholders on Monday, have agreed to increase public transport fares by 15 per cent, effective Saturday, February 26, 2022.

A statement jointly signed by Mr Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU OF TUC, GHANA) and Mr Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the decision was taken in line with the administrative arrangement on public transport fares and in consideration of the plight of drivers, commuters and the public.

It said due to current trends on the international market and its impact on domestic prices, they had resolved with stakeholders to review transport fares whenever the cumulative net effect was 10 per cent or more.

The statement said the fares covered the following types of Road Transport Operations – shared taxis, intra-city (tro-tro) and intercity (long distance).

It requested all Commercial Transport Operators to comply with the new fares and post same at their loading terminals.

The statement further requested all operators, commuters and the public to cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares.