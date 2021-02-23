The Ghana Publishers Association (GPA), has called for short stories from basic school pupils for publication.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Benjamin Tawiah Klu, Executive Secretary of the Association, said the call was part of the 45th anniversary celebration of the Association between March to August 2021.

It asked interested pupils to submit original stories of 1000 to 1,500 words between, 15th to 28th February, 2021.

The statement said the stories must be in Microsoft Word and include a title, writer’s name, name of school and class, and a contact number.

It said interested students could write on any subject matter of their choice.

The statement said, “Note that copying of existing stories and parents or any other person writing for the students is not allowed.”

It said, prizes would be given to selected writers whose short stories would be chosen and published as a collection of short stories, which would be in a form of a book.

The statement asked interested pupils to send their short stories to [email protected]/ WhatsApp 0267360588 and for enquiries they should call 0246946773.