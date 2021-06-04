The Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) has launched the 18th Ghana International Book Fair (GIBF) with a call on government to invest in the book industry.

This, they could do by supporting activities that are national in character and cultural inclusive.

The Fair on the theme, “A nation of Readers for development,” was to bring all book industry players together to evaluate and take strategic decisions towards the growth and development of businesses.

Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Awal, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said there was the need for stakeholders in the book industry to create opportunities and the means to satisfy the ever-increasing demands recognised as integral aspects of economic and social development.

He said it was important that systems were put in place to allow industry players to publish, distribute and circulate books across developing countries.

Dr Awal urged publishers to tap experiences and innovations through the forum to improve their works and forge partnership with other establishments locally and internationally.

“This Fair must be able to influence advocacy and attract the needed investment to the advantage of stakeholders.”

Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah, Chairman of the GBIF, said adequate support was needed from the government, businesses and other supporting affiliates to help include a bouquet of cultural programmes to promote Ghanaian culture locally and internationally.

He said, the Fair would commence on August 26 to 29 and included; programmes like Senior High School debate competitions, dramatic reading for tertiary institutions, workshop on sales and marketing strategies for authors and Publishers.

Mr Yamoah appealed to the Ministries of Education, Tourism and Trade to provide incentives to support the Fair, which he described as an important pillar in culture, education and literacy promotion.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

