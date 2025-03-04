Ghana’s government has unveiled a $7 million grant program to bolster the capacity of local recycling businesses, part of a broader push to combat the country’s escalating plastic pollution crisis.

Environment Minister Murtala Mohammed announced the initiative during a tour of recycling facilities in Accra, emphasizing the urgent need to scale up waste management efforts as plastic continues to choke waterways, landfills, and urban centers.

The funding, earmarked for select companies including Universal Plastic Products and Recycling Ghana (UPPR) and Nelplast Ghana Limited, aims to enhance their ability to collect, process, and repurpose plastic waste. “If we’re only recycling 10% of our plastic, what becomes of the remaining 90%? It ends up destroying our ecosystems and livelihoods,” Mohammed stated during a visit to Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant Limited (IRECOP), one of four facilities inspected ahead of the grant rollout.

The investment comes as Ghana grapples with a plastic waste epidemic, exacerbated by rapid urbanization and limited recycling infrastructure. With an estimated 1.1 million tons of plastic consumed annually—less than 10% of which is recycled—the country faces mounting environmental and public health risks. Stray plastic clogs drainage systems, worsening seasonal floods, while toxic microplastics infiltrate water supplies and farmland.

Mohammed stressed that the grants would not only expand operational capacity but also spur job creation, particularly for youth and women in low-income communities. “This isn’t just about cleaning up; it’s about building green industries that offer sustainable livelihoods,” he said, urging beneficiaries to prioritize employment opportunities.

The move has drawn cautious optimism from environmental groups, who note that Ghana’s 2022 Plastic Waste Management Policy set ambitious targets but has struggled with enforcement and funding. “Financial injections are critical, but accountability is key,” said Editor-in-Chief of News Ghana Roger A. Agana, which runs a maternal recovery facility converting plastic waste into construction materials. “We need transparency in how these funds are disbursed and monitored.”

Critics, however, argue that grants alone won’t resolve systemic issues. Many recyclers face challenges such as erratic waste collection systems, low public awareness, and competition from cheaper virgin plastics. “Without stricter bans on single-use plastics and incentives for eco-friendly alternatives, we’re just treating symptoms,” noted John Asante, an Accra-based engineer.

The government counters that this grant is a first step in a multi-pronged strategy, with plans to expand partnerships and introduce extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes to hold manufacturers accountable for plastic lifecycle management. As Ghana positions itself as a regional leader in circular economy innovation, the success of this $7 million bet could determine whether it turns the tide on plastic—or remains drowned in waste.