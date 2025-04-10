Ghana Pursues Intra-African Trade Amid U.S. Tariffs

Two former trade ministers have called for a renewed focus on intra-African trade to counter the economic impact of new U.S. tariffs on Ghanaian exports.

Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, who served as Ghana’s Trade Minister from 2014 to 2017, and Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi, Deputy Trade Minister from 2021 to 2024, made their appeal after the United States imposed tariffs of 10 to 50 percent on imports from Ghana and 180 other countries.

The tariffs, part of a broader protectionist shift in U.S. trade policy, threaten key sectors including processed cocoa products, textiles, and aluminum. Speaking at the 2025 Ghana Corporate Finance Awards in Accra, Dr. Spio-Garbrah warned that the tariffs could undermine local industries and foreign exchange earnings if Ghana does not secure alternative markets.

Mr. Okyere Baafi stressed the importance of strengthening local industries and diversifying export destinations, noting that “our best buffer is Africa itself.” He highlighted the country’s growing capabilities in ceramics, iron ore, and value-added agricultural products as vital to this strategy, while both ministers underscored the role of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area in bolstering economic resilience.

The government has signaled plans to initiate diplomatic talks with Washington and implement policies that support local production and boost trade under the AfCFTA, while the Ministry of Trade and Industry works with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority and the Ghana Free Zones Authority to explore alternative markets.

A closer look at these developments reveals a pragmatic response to rising protectionism, with officials recognizing that diversifying export markets within Africa is vital to mitigating the risks of overreliance on distant markets.

The emphasis on intra-African trade reflects an awareness of the continent’s potential to support economic stability and growth, even as global trade dynamics shift.