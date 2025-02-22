Ghana Pushes Cross-Ministry Collaboration to Boost Local Tech Innovation and Business Growth

Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology has pledged to deepen collaboration with other government bodies to drive indigenous business growth through science, technology, and innovation (STI).

Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed announced the move during a three-day Technology and Innovation Roundtable in Accra, emphasizing the need to align the National Science and Technology Policy with the country’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Industrial Policy.

“We are committed to ensuring science and technology become pillars for industrial transformation,” said Dr. Muhammed in a statement delivered by Deputy Director Nashiru Salifu. The initiative, part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, aims to accelerate technology adoption among local businesses, particularly in renewable energy, agriculture, and healthcare—sectors critical to the government’s socio-economic development agenda.

The roundtable highlighted successful partnerships between Ghanaian and UK research institutions, funded by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI). These collaborations have spurred product development and job creation, offering a blueprint for scaling innovation among SMEs. “This isn’t just about ideas—it’s about actionable solutions that address Ghana’s unique challenges,” remarked a UKRI representative.

The government’s strategy dovetails with the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s broader pledges to revamp science education and STEM programs. Plans include training resources for teachers, fostering academia-industry-government ties, and boosting renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power, to combat climate change. The NDC also seeks international partnerships to secure funding and cutting-edge technologies.

Critics, however, urge caution. “Policies must translate to tangible support for grassroots innovators, not just high-level talk,” said Kwame Asante, a tech entrepreneur. With Ghana’s economy still recovering from global shocks, the focus on homegrown innovation signals a bid to reduce dependency on imports while creating jobs. Yet, stakeholders stress that success hinges on sustained funding, political will, and bridging the gap between research institutions and local businesses.

As the roundtable concluded, the message was clear: Ghana’s path to industrial resilience lies in uniting its ministries, markets, and classrooms—but the real test will be turning dialogue into results.