Ghana Pushes Forex Compliance to Stabilize Cedi Amid Economic Pressures

Ghanaian economist Charles Kwesi Mensah has called for strict adherence to foreign exchange laws and systemic reforms to safeguard the cedi, urging exporters, investors, and financial institutions to prioritize national economic stability.

In an opinion piece titled “Saving the Local Currency: A Call for Compliance and Reform in Foreign Exchange Practices,” Mensah criticized the retention of export earnings abroad by natural resource firms, warning it exacerbates currency volatility and undermines Ghana’s fiscal resilience.

“Ensuring export earnings return home is both a legal obligation and a patriotic duty,” Mensah stated, advocating for 100% repatriation of foreign exchange proceeds by mining and oil companies under regulated timelines. While acknowledging offshore obligations, he stressed that exemptions must align with national interests to ensure fairness and regulatory trust.

Mensah also urged investors to support reforms fostering economic sovereignty, arguing that a stable cedi and transparent regulations enhance Ghana’s appeal as an investment destination. “Investment should mean partnership in responsibility, not just profit,” he emphasized.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) received praise for its oversight of the forex regime, with Mensah urging stricter enforcement of the Letter of Commitment (LOC) platform to track compliance and penalize violations. Transparent monitoring, he argued, would boost foreign reserves and reinforce confidence in Ghana’s financial systems.

The push comes as Ghana navigates global economic headwinds, including currency depreciation and inflationary pressures. Analysts note that while the 2006 Foreign Exchange Act (Act 723) mandates repatriation, lax enforcement has allowed significant forex leakages, particularly in the extractive sector. Strengthening compliance could stabilize the cedi, curb speculative trading, and attract long-term investment.

However, challenges persist, including balancing export incentives with regulatory rigor and addressing structural barriers like dollarized contracts. Mensah’s appeal underscores a broader urgency to align fiscal policies with national priorities, ensuring Ghana’s economic framework withstands external shocks while fostering equitable growth.