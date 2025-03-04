Ghana is intensifying efforts to rewrite the rules of its extractive industries, aiming to capture more revenue from its gold, oil, and mineral reserves as global prices surge and public frustration over foreign profit-taking grows.

President John Mahama has thrown his weight behind calls to boost local ownership and overhaul fiscal terms, declaring that the nation’s current resource deals “leave too much wealth on the table.”

The push follows alarming disclosures by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, who revealed that Ghana retains just 1.5% of the $14 billion annual “resource rent” generated by mining and petroleum sectors—a term describing profits exceeding production costs. With gold prices near record highs and oil hovering above $80 a barrel, advocates argue even a modest increase in state revenue could fund critical infrastructure and social programs. “A 1% revenue bump would build 50 schools or 100 clinics yearly,” Forson said at a recent economic forum.

Critics, including former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, blame outdated policies and weak negotiation tactics for the shortfall. Ghana’s mining sector, for instance, imposes a 5% royalty rate and 35% corporate tax—rates experts say lag behind regional peers like Mali (6-9% royalties) and global leaders like Chile (variable rates up to 46%). In oil, offshore operators pay 10% royalties, but deepwater projects often secure lower rates through bespoke deals. “We’re stuck in the 1990s while the world moves on,” Akuffo argued, citing constitutional reforms to strengthen state leverage.

The government’s plan includes revising production agreements, increasing state equity stakes, and enforcing stricter local content rules. State-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) currently holds a 10% free carried interest in oil blocks, but think tanks like the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) urge raising this to 30%, mirroring Nigeria’s model. “Why let foreign firms walk away with 85% of profits when we own the resources?” asked IFS researcher Kwame Jantuah.

Challenges loom, however. Ghana hasn’t signed a new oil deal since 2018, and surface rental arrears from existing contracts exceed $1.2 million. Mining firms, meanwhile, warn that aggressive tax hikes could deter investment. “You can’t ignore global competition,” cautioned a senior executive at M’Ideas, speaking anonymously. “If royalties jump, we’ll divert capital to safer jurisdictions.”

The debate reflects a broader African reckoning. From Zambia’s copper mines to Namibia’s offshore gas, governments are rewriting playbooks to secure fairer shares. Ghana’s edge lies in stability: unlike coup-hit neighbors, it offers a democratic backdrop attractive to investors. Yet with public debt at 85% of GDP and inflation stubbornly high, Accra faces pressure to act.

As Mahama’s administration drafts new legislation, the stakes are clear: strike the right balance, and Ghana could transform its resource curse into a catalyst for development. Misstep, and it risks spooking the investors it desperately needs. For citizens watching gold trucks roll toward ports, patience hinges on one question: when will the riches underground finally lift lives above?