Ghana qualifies for World Cup of Tennis Africa Group III

The Golden Rackets of Ghana have qualified to the World Cup of Tennis (Davis Cup) Africa Group III at the 2023 Africa Group IV Championship held at Ecology Tennis Club, Kigali, Rwanda.

Team Ghana topped Pool A after beating Kenya 2-1 in the opening match, then defeated Cameroun 2-1 and finished the group stage with a 3-0 victory over Botswana.

Ghana played host nation, Rwanda in the promotional play=offs and won 3-0.

President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah has congratulated the gallant Golden Rackets, and urged them to train hard to move on to Zone Two as it is possible, with hard work, determination and commitment to succeed.

Coach Fred Egyir also believes the Golden Rackets can make it to Zone Two if they are inspired and motivated.