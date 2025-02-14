Ghana Races Against Time to Slash Data Costs as Minister Launches High-Stakes 14-Day Committee

Ghana’s Communications and Digital Technology Minister, Sam Nartey George, has launched an urgent 14-day national intervention to tackle soaring data prices, convening a high-powered committee tasked with crafting a roadmap for affordable internet access.

The move responds to mounting pressure from youth, content creators, and digital entrepreneurs who argue that exorbitant data fees stifle innovation and deepen inequality in Africa’s fastest-growing mobile money market.

Dubbed the Inter-Agency Data Pricing Committee, the group brings together unlikely allies: government regulators, telecom giants, fintech innovators, student leaders, and content creators. Representatives from the National Communications Authority (NCA), Energy and Finance Ministries, and the Chamber of Telecommunications will sit alongside voices like the Ghana Bloggers Association and National Union of Ghana Students—a rare collaborative push to balance corporate interests with public demand.

“This isn’t just about cheaper TikTok videos,” said a ministry insider. “Affordable data is oxygen for Ghana’s digital economy. From remote education to e-commerce startups, the stakes are existential.” The committee’s mandate includes dissecting pricing models, probing profit margins, and proposing regulatory or tax reforms to force price cuts.

Minister George, known for his fiery advocacy on tech equity, framed the timeline as non-negotiable. “Fourteen days to reset our digital future,” he declared at the inauguration, flanked by representatives from payment platforms and influencer networks. Critics, however, question whether the tight schedule allows for meaningful negotiation with telecom firms that have long resisted price caps.

Data costs in Ghana remain among West Africa’s highest, with 1GB averaging $1.50—a burden for a population where 60% of youth engage in content creation or online hustles. “How do we ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ when uploading a 5-minute video costs a day’s wages?” fumed Kumasi-based influencer Maame Yaa Boakye.

The committee’s inclusion of bloggers and fintech players signals recognition of their economic clout. Ghana’s content creation sector has ballooned since COVID-19, driving demand for cheaper data to sustain platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and local streaming services. Yet telecom operators warn that drastic price cuts could jeopardize network investments.

As the clock ticks, observers note the committee’s success hinges on navigating this minefield. Previous attempts to regulate data prices stalled amid lobbying, but with 2024 elections looming and digital voters restless, the government appears to prioritize populist tech reforms. Whether this sprint yields lasting solutions—or mere performative optics—will shape Ghana’s bid to become a continental digital hub.