Ghana Raises Electricity and Water Tariffs to Address Utility Sector Strain

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved an average electricity tariff increase of 14.75% and a 4.02% rise in water rates, effective May 3, 2025.

The adjustments, part of the commission’s quarterly review mechanism, aim to address mounting financial pressures on utility providers while mitigating the risk of service disruptions. Key factors driving the hike include currency fluctuations, inflation, natural gas costs, and shifts in Ghana’s hydro-thermal energy mix.

PURC cited the need to recover GHS 976 million in outstanding revenues accrued during the latter half of 2024, though only half of this amount will be recouped in the upcoming quarter to ease immediate burdens on consumers. “Utility companies are bleeding from serious under-recovery,” the commission stated, emphasizing that tariff adjustments are critical to sustaining reliable power and water supplies.

Residential customers using more than 300 kWh monthly will face an increase of approximately 30 pesewas per unit, amplifying household expenses amid already elevated living costs. Lifeline consumers, who consume up to 30 kWh, will see rates rise from 67.65 to 77.63 GHp/kWh. Commercial and industrial users, particularly energy-intensive sectors like manufacturing, will absorb steeper hikes, with non-residential rates climbing to 197.33 GHp/kWh and high-voltage mining operations facing a jump to 495.93 GHp/kWh.

Water tariffs for residential households will increase marginally, from 507.77 to 528.18 GHp/m³ for basic consumption tiers, while commercial users face a rise to 2,828.36 GHp/m³. Public standpipes, vital for low-income communities, will see rates edge up to 632.77 GHp/m³.

The decision arrives as Ghana’s power sector grapples with severe financial instability. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reports monthly losses nearing $67 million due to poor revenue collection, recovering only 57% of billed amounts. This shortfall has strained relationships with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), some of whom have temporarily halted operations, reviving fears of prolonged outages reminiscent of the “dumsor” crisis.

PURC defended the phased recovery approach as a balance between safeguarding utility viability and shielding consumers from abrupt shocks. However, further tariff adjustments are anticipated later in 2025 as remaining arrears are addressed. The commission reiterated its commitment to “minimizing burdens on households and businesses” while ensuring operational sustainability for providers.

Ghana’s utility challenges underscore broader tensions in emerging economies, where balancing affordability with infrastructure investment remains fraught. Previous tariff adjustments in 2022 similarly aimed to stabilize the grid, yet persistent systemic issues including energy theft, distribution inefficiencies, and reliance on costly thermal plants continue to strain progress.

With inflation hovering near 23% and public frustration over living costs mounting, the tariff hikes risk exacerbating economic pressures. Analysts caution that without complementary reforms, such as modernizing grid infrastructure and curbing commercial losses, short-term rate increases may offer only fleeting relief.

For now, households and businesses brace for higher bills, hoping the promised stability materializes before the specter of “dumsor” returns.