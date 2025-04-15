Ghana Ramps Up Economic Reforms as IMF Approves New $370 Million Support Package

Ghana is set to receive a fresh financial lifeline of approximately US$370 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following a staff-level agreement on the fourth review of its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program. The agreement, pending approval by the IMF Executive Board, signals renewed international confidence in the country’s economic recovery efforts after a challenging election year.

The announcement came at the end of an IMF mission led by Stéphane Roudet, which visited Accra from April 2 to 15, 2025. The review is part of Ghana’s broader 36-month ECF arrangement, originally approved in May 2023, aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and supporting structural reforms. So far, the program has disbursed about US$2.355 billion to Ghana.

Post-Election Fiscal Challenges Prompt Swift Government Action

The IMF’s latest review acknowledged Ghana’s stronger-than-expected economic growth in 2024, largely powered by mining and construction. Export performance, particularly in gold, and increased remittances helped strengthen the country’s external position and boost international reserves.

However, the Fund also pointed to serious fiscal slippages in late 2024, attributed to pre-election spending pressures. These led to a sharp rise in government arrears and missed inflation targets, stalling momentum on several planned reforms.

In response, Ghana’s new administration has acted quickly, enacting a more disciplined 2025 budget and launching reforms to strengthen public financial management. Measures include an audit of unpaid obligations, fiscal tightening to reverse the deficit, and new rules to rein in spending.

Strengthening Institutions, Social Safety Nets, and Governance

The IMF welcomed Ghana’s steps to address deep-rooted institutional challenges, especially in fiscal oversight, procurement, and social protection. Discussions also centered on ensuring vulnerable populations are shielded from the effects of inflation and fiscal adjustments through expanded social safety programs.

The Bank of Ghana’s recent decision to hike its policy rate is expected to complement fiscal tightening by helping to curb inflationary pressures.

On the governance front, authorities reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and improved oversight of State-Owned Enterprises, particularly in key sectors like gold, cocoa, and energy. The reintroduction of quarterly electricity tariff reviews is seen as a vital step in curbing energy sector arrears and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Debt Restructuring Efforts Gain Traction

Ghana’s debt restructuring process also received a boost, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Official Creditors Committee under the G20 Common Framework. The government is now working to finalize bilateral agreements and is engaging commercial creditors in good faith to reach a comparable deal.

Meetings during the mission included high-level engagements with Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, and other key stakeholders. The IMF praised Ghana’s continued transparency and cooperation, reinforcing optimism around the country’s reform path and economic resilience.

In a broader context, the IMF’s backing comes at a critical time for Ghana, as the new government seeks to balance political transition with the imperative of economic stabilization and growth.