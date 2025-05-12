Ghana Ramps Up Trade Standards Enforcement Ahead of 24-Hour Economy Push

The government is making a significant investment in trade regulation, training 350 new Trading Standards Inspectors (TSIs) as part of President Mahama’s broader agenda to modernize Ghana’s commercial infrastructure.

The initiative, which will culminate in a presidential launch later this month, aims to professionalize market oversight and create the regulatory foundation for round-the-clock industrial operations.

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare framed the recruitment drive as critical to eliminating unfair trading practices that have long disadvantaged both consumers and legitimate businesses. “We’re institutionalizing fairness,” she declared at the Koforidua training launch, referencing the planned phase-out of informal measurement units like the “olonka” in favor of standardized systems. The new inspectors will wield expanded authority under the Ghana Standards Authority Act, with responsibilities ranging from fuel pump verification to medical equipment calibration.

GSA Director-General Professor Alex Dodoo positioned the initiative as essential infrastructure for the administration’s 24-hour economy vision. “To trade 24 hours, we need 24-hour inspection,” he noted, emphasizing that the current force of 200 inspectors falls far short of the 2,000 needed for nationwide coverage. The expansion comes alongside laboratory upgrades to accelerate product certification, addressing a key bottleneck for exporters.

Industry analysts observe that the timing aligns with growing pressure to improve Ghana’s standing in continental trade frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). By strengthening compliance mechanisms, the government aims to boost consumer confidence in domestic markets while meeting international export requirements. However, success will depend on sustained funding and political will to enforce standards uniformly – particularly against entrenched informal sector practices.

The presidential endorsement signals this initiative’s strategic importance, though questions remain about implementation timelines and whether the current recruitment will be sufficient to cover all 261 districts. As Ghana positions itself as a regional manufacturing hub, robust standards enforcement could prove decisive in attracting investment and ensuring local businesses compete effectively in integrated African markets.