Ghana Ranked Second Safest Country in Africa by Global Tourism Firm

Ghana has been ranked as the second safest destination in Africa by global tourism company Altezza Travel, with a crime rate lower than countries like Canada, Greece, and Australia.

This recognition is based on the latest analysis from multiple international safety and peace reports, highlighting the country’s relatively low crime levels.

The report, which evaluates tourism destinations for 2025, points out that Ghana has been consistently praised for the effectiveness of the Ghana Police Service, particularly its increased community patrols. Ghana’s performance on the Global Peace Index outshines nations such as Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and even France, while the country boasts a zero score on the Terrorism Index.

Altezza Travel’s findings align with those of other international organizations that have underscored Ghana’s growing reputation for safety and security. While Ghana may still lag behind first-world nations in human development, it surpasses popular African tourist destinations like Kenya, Ethiopia, and Madagascar in terms of crime safety.

The report also notes that Ghana, Rwanda, and Tunisia are the top three countries in Africa with the lowest crime rates, though it acknowledges the challenges in consistently measuring crime due to varying data collection methods. The rankings are based on an array of indexes that consider global peace, terrorism, crime, safety, and human development.

This accolade further positions Ghana as a top choice for travelers seeking a safe and peaceful African experience.

Below are details of the report on Ghana

Capital: Accra

Population: 34.5 million

Along its coastline, Ghana borders the Atlantic Ocean, and on land, it neighbors Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and the notoriously troubled Burkina Faso. Despite its location, Ghana is known for having an independent judicial system, multiparty democracy, and freedom of speech, including a free press.

In terms of the Global Peace Index, it surpasses Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, China, and even Jamaica. In the Terrorism Index, it is among the countries with a zero score. Its crime rate is lower than in Canada, Greece, and Australia.

Regarding the Global Safety Report and the Human Development Index, Ghana lags behind all “first-world” countries yet outperforms the majority of African nations, including popular tourist destinations like Kenya, Ethiopia, and Madagascar (often romanticized in Hollywood).

Which country in Africa has the least crime?

According to the Numbeo Crime Index 2025, the top 3 countries with the lowest crime in Africa are Ghana, Rwanda, and Tunisia. However, crime can be difficult to measure, and rankings often depend on how crime is defined and reported.

Different sources or indexes may rely on varying data collection methods, time frames, and survey approaches, leading to variations in their findings.