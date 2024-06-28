Ghana Ranks Second in African Remittances for 2023 – World Bank

In 2023, Ghana secured the second position for remittance inflows across Africa, as disclosed in the World Bank’s 2024 Migration Development Report.

The country received a substantial $4.6 billion in remittances, underscoring its pivotal role in the regional economy.

Nigeria, with its impressive remittances totalling $19.5 billion, stands as a dominant force in this economic sector. Following Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Senegal secured the subsequent positions with inflows amounting to $4.2 billion, $3.1 billion, and $2.9 billion, respectively.

The World Bank’s report underscores the remarkable stability of remittances in Sub-Saharan Africa, surpassing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows by nearly 1.5 times in size. This stability is a key factor in their critical role in the regional economy, providing a sense of resilience and strength in the face of economic challenges. FDI flows to the region amounted to $38.6 billion in 2023, primarily bolstered by significant greenfield investments in Kenya and Nigeria.

Notably, remittances have emerged as the primary source of foreign exchange in many African countries. For instance, in Kenya, remittances outweigh vital exports such as tourism, tea, coffee, and horticulture.

The report highlighted countries where remittances constitute a significant portion of GDP, including the Gambia, Lesotho, Comoros, Liberia, and Cabo Verde. In these countries, remittances contribute more than a fifth of GDP, playing a crucial role in their economic stability and development.

Regional growth in remittances was driven by notable increases in Uganda (15% to $1.4 billion), Rwanda (9.3% to $0.5 billion), Kenya (2.6% to $4.2 billion), and Tanzania (4% to $0.7 billion) in 2023. Conversely, remittances to Nigeria, accounting for approximately 35% of total inflows to the region, experienced a slight decline of 2.9%, amounting to $19.5 billion. This decline, while modest, could have significant implications for the region’s overall economic stability.

This data underscores the significant economic impact of remittances across Africa, particularly in supporting local economies. These transactions play a crucial role in bolstering household incomes, directly affecting the lives of individuals, and contributing to overall economic stability in the region.