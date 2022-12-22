Ghana rated 58th best team in the world

Ghana has moved three places up to be rated 58th best team in the world in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, December 22, for the last month in 2022.

Ghana, previously ranked 61st in the world saw a change after the senior national team’s performance in the just-ended FIFA World Cup with 1400.02 points accumulation, gaining 7.02 more points to move up.



Ghana is now the 11th-best team in Africa behind Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso.

After Morocco’s incredible run in the Mundial after beating Belgium, Canada, Spain, and Portugal to reach the last four stages, the North Africa team has moved to 11th place in the world and is now the number one in Africa, taking over from Senegal.



The South American side Brazil, who fell off at the quarterfinal stage came out as the No.1 with 1840.77 points ahead of the world champions Argentina who climbed to the second position with 1838.38 points.

The remaining top 10 in the world is made up of European countries as France, the runners-up in the World Cup, moved up to third. Belgium who was formerly rated second moved down to fourth place after its unimpressive show in the global showpiece and quarterfinalist England stays in the fifth position, with Netherlands, Croatia, Italy Portugal, and Spain completing the list in that order.

On the global stage, 11 of the top 20 nations are made up of European countries, Two African countries (Morocco, Senegal), four Southern Americans (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia), two North Americans (USA, Mexico), and one Asian country, Japan.