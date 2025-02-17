Ghana Re Hosts International Seminar on Engineering Insurance to Boost African Capacity

Ghana Reinsurance PLC (Ghana Re), the country’s largest reinsurance firm, is set to host a week-long international seminar on engineering insurance, drawing participants from across Africa and beyond.

The event, scheduled to run from February 16 to 22 at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho, Volta Region, aims to strengthen the technical expertise of insurance practitioners in underwriting complex engineering risks—a critical but often overlooked segment of the industry.

With the theme “The Evolving Landscape of Engineering Insurance: The Reinsurance Perspective,” the seminar underscores Ghana Re’s commitment to building capacity in Africa’s insurance market. The event also serves as a strategic move to bolster the company’s reputation among its institutional clientele, many of whom are expected to attend.

Engineering insurance, which covers risks associated with construction, infrastructure projects, and heavy machinery, is a high-stakes field requiring specialized knowledge and robust reinsurance support. By focusing on this niche, Ghana Re aims to equip participants with the skills needed to navigate the sector’s complexities, ultimately enhancing the continent’s ability to manage large-scale risks.

The seminar has attracted 72 participants from 13 African countries and the Middle East, with Ghana leading the pack at 43 attendees. Liberia follows with six participants, while Togo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, and Cameroon each contribute three. Sudan and Egypt are represented by two participants each, with Nigeria and Zimbabwe sending one participant apiece. The international contingent includes attendees from Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Joseph Adom, Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Re, will deliver the opening address, setting the tone for a week of intensive learning and networking. The event will feature two seasoned professionals as resource persons, both of whom bring decades of experience and expertise to the table.

Jonathan Kwame Kwakye, Head of International Operations (Anglophone Department) at Ghana Re, is one of the key facilitators. With over 20 years in the reinsurance industry, Kwakye has held various leadership roles, including Head of Business Development. A Chartered Insurer from the Chartered Insurance Institute in London, he holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Coast. His accolades include multiple awards from the Ghana Insurance College and the highest scholastic honor at the West African Insurance Institute in The Gambia in 2005.

The second resource person, Augustine Joy Quainoo, is an Underwriter and Risk Engineer at Ghana Re’s Accra headquarters. With 13 years of insurance experience and a background in telecommunications as a civil works supervisor, Quainoo specializes in conducting pre-loss surveys for local and international partners. He holds a B.Sc. in Geodetic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and advanced diplomas in insurance from the Ghana Insurance College and the Malta International Training Centre. He is also an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana and holds a certificate in Risk Management from the Institutes Knowledge Group.

Both facilitators have a proven track record of delivering impactful training programs, workshops, and seminars on behalf of Ghana Re. Their expertise is expected to provide participants with practical insights into the evolving challenges and opportunities in engineering insurance, particularly from a reinsurance perspective.

The seminar comes at a pivotal time for Africa’s insurance industry, which is increasingly called upon to support the continent’s rapid infrastructure development. From mega-construction projects to renewable energy initiatives, the demand for specialized insurance solutions is growing. However, the sector faces a skills gap, particularly in underwriting high-risk projects.

By hosting this event, Ghana Re is positioning itself as a thought leader and capacity builder in the African reinsurance space. The company’s efforts align with broader goals of fostering economic resilience and sustainability across the continent.

As participants gather in Ho this week, the seminar promises to be more than just a learning opportunity—it’s a step toward transforming Africa’s insurance landscape, one risk at a time.