Ghana Reaches Semi Finals In Amputee Football At First African Para Games

Ghana’s Black Challenge are in the Semis of the Amputee Football Competition at the First African Para Games being hosted in Accra.

After the Prelims at the UPSA Astro Turf the Finals have been shifted to the McDan Park at La.

If there is one event that Ghana must try to win then it is the Amputee Football.

In the Preliminary stage they beat Uganda and Liberia 7-0 and 5-0 respectively but lost 1-2 to Morocco.

On Saturday, September 9, Ghana comes up against another north African side, Egypt who has one of the best players in the world in their team.

However Emmanuel Akpabli, welfare officer of the Black Challenge says they are hosting and winning so the fans should come and watch.

Morocco will face Angola in the other Semi Final.

The third place and finals has been fixed for Sunday September 10 at the same venue.

Technical Director of the Black Challenge, Ali Jarra is very optimistic Ghana will rise to the occasion and win the cup and medals.