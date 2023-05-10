Ghana ready for 2023 World Special Olympics

Mr. Denniswise Amomoo-Quainoo, the Acting National Director of Special Olympics Ghana (SOG) says the team is poised and ready to give the rest of the world a tough challenge for the ultimate in the upcoming World Special Olympic Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

The team, made up of 19 athletes have begun a seven-week intensive training a fortnight ago at the Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO) for the competition billed for 17-25 June in Berlin, Germany.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Mr. Amomoo-Quainoo said the team was committed to giving off their best to win laurels at the competition, hence the need to provide them with adequate resources and preparations to energize them for the global event.

According to him, Ghana’s medal haul at the previous editions is the team’s motivational drive to raise the flag of Ghana high.

“The team is ready for the world. This is not our first time and our success story in Special Olympics competitions, it gives us hope and motivates us to do more. For now, Camp is good, and the athletes are preparing for the event,” he said.

Ghana had been one of the best sides on the African continent, sweeping four silver medals in the Word Summer in the United Arab Emirates in 2015, two gold medals in athletics, and a silver medal in football in 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

The team also won four gold medals in the 2020 Special Olympics Africa Games in Egypt, where they also won seven silver and six bronze.

Ghana would compete in three events, namely Tennis, Football, and Athletics.

Mr. Amomoo-Quainoo thanked the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for their contribution towards Ghana’s participation and appealed to other corporate entities and individuals for support to acquire logistics for the team.

Ghana is expected to depart to Berlin on Monday, June 12 for the global competition.