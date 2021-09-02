Ghana ready to host 2023 African Games – Akufo-Addo

Ghana is ready to host a successful African Games in 2023, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Tuesday.

The president gave the assurance when he cut the sod for the construction of sporting facilities in Accra at a cost of 195 million U.S. dollars for the 13th African Games.

“I assure the African Union that Ghana is ready, willing, and able to host the most successful and the most memorable of African Games,” said Nana Akufo-Addo, adding that the construction of the sporting facilities was one of the best legacies for the Games.

The facilities include an athletics warm-up track with a playing field for football, a spectator stand for 500 people, a 1,000-seater swimming pool, a warm-up swimming pool, and a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, judo, karate, and taekwondo.

Other facilities will be a multi-purpose sports hall for badminton, boxing, volleyball, and weightlifting and a 5 tennis court complex.

President Akufo-Addo revealed that the original plan for a 50,000-seater capacity stadium had been redesigned because construction was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem