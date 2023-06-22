Ghana ready to host African Open Jiu-Jutsu Championship in Accra

Ghana is set to host the first African Open Jiu-Jutsu Championship, scheduled to take place in Accra on 15-16 of July, 2023.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) said they are ready to organize the prestigious event for the first time in Ghana to boost sports tourism.

Mr. Maxwell Borketey, President of the Ghana Jiu-Jutsu Federation and his members visited the Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to seek support for organizing the championship.

Over 16 African countries have expressed interest in participating, and the championship is poised to attract a strong field of competitors and officials.

The event is open to other athletes from around the world, extending beyond the African continent.

Mr. Borketey said Ghana’s potential for success in the championship, highlighting the privilege of having Mr. Daniel Earl, an experienced coach from the United States of America (USA), as part of the team’s coaching staff during the competition.

He appealed for support from the NSA to ensure a successful hosting of the championship, and a test for the nation as the 13th African Games approach.

Prof. Peter Twumasi assured the Ghana Jiu-Jutsu Federation of their support.

“The NSA will collaborate with the federation in providing necessary guidelines to facilitate a smooth and successful hosting of the championship,” he expressed .