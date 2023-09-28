Ghana ready to host MMA as demonstration sport at 13th African Game

Mr. Jeffrey Taylor, President of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association says he wants Ghana to host a memorable and historic classic event at the 13th African Games, and called on all stakeholders, especially the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) to come together for a successful organisation.

According to him, the Association has been sanctioned by the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) to stage the African Games, however they want to involve all combat sports to create the large coverage and mileage.

Speaking at a Press Conference on Wednesday, Mr. Jeff Taylor said he wants everyone who is engaged in MMA to be part of the organization and the making of history as they prepare for an Olympic Games appearance.

Mr. Kwab Asamoah, the Vice President of the Association said they aspire to unite all the fronts of the combat sports like Boxing, Kickboxing, Karate Do, Judo and so that they know the best who can represent Ghana at the Games.

He noted that they are not a threat to any Federation or Association but offering opportunity for the youth to develop and promote the least financed and lesser known sports.

“We are planning on camping, sponsorship, cohesion, media attention and public appeal” he emphasized.

USA based Mr. Steven Richmond promised to support the organization of the Games with a cage which will soon land in Ghana.

“We need a professional settings and good amateur performance” he said.

Coach Ezekiel Dodoo assured that Ghana has very strong and talented fighters who can win gold.

Derek Macaire, an experienced official said the men on the ground are prepared to work.

National Boxing Coach Lartekwei Lartey, a trainer at the Fit Square Gym said the fighters are ready to face Africa.

“We have the men, we are only waiting for the bell to sound and the referee to say “fight”.

The 13th African Games was supposed to be held this year, 2023 but has been shifted to March 2024.