Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to Media Freedom on World Press Freedom Day

President John Mahama has praised Ghanaian journalists for their critical role in strengthening democracy, pledging government support for a “free and thriving media space” during World Press Freedom Day observances on May 3.

In a social media statement, Mahama highlighted the media’s dual function in holding leaders accountable and amplifying citizen voices, calling their work “indispensable” to national progress.

“The Ghanaian media has been pivotal in stabilizing our democracy,” Mahama wrote on X. “I commend the dedication and resilience of our journalists. Uphold the highest standards of integrity to foster informed discourse and build a stronger nation.” He urged collaboration between media and government to advance democratic principles through ethical reporting, echoing commitments made by his Minister for Government Communications at a recent Ghana Journalists Association event.

The president’s remarks coincided with global reflections on press freedom’s evolving challenges, particularly artificial intelligence’s growing influence on journalism.

UNESCO marked the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day under the theme “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.” While AI tools enhance investigative reporting, multilingual accessibility, and data analysis, UNESCO warned of risks such as AI-generated misinformation, deepfake proliferation, and biased content moderation.

The organization also raised concerns about AI’s disruption of traditional media business models and fair compensation for journalistic work.

Ghana’s reaffirmation of press freedom comes amid heightened scrutiny of media independence globally. Since 1993, May 3 has served as a reminder for governments to uphold commitments to free expression and for journalists to reflect on ethical standards. This year’s focus on AI underscores a dual reality: technological advancements offer unprecedented opportunities for innovation but also complicate efforts to combat disinformation and protect journalistic integrity.

In Ghana, where the media has been instrumental in democratic consolidation since the 1990s, Mahama’s pledge aligns with broader calls to safeguard editorial independence while navigating digital transformation. Analysts note that balancing AI integration with regulatory frameworks to prevent misuse will be critical. As media professionals worldwide grapple with these challenges, Ghana’s commitment to a collaborative, ethical press could set a benchmark for leveraging technology without compromising accountability.