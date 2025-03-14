Ghana Real Estate Body, Government Forge Tech-Driven Land Reform Partnership

Ghana’s real estate sector is poised for a modernization push as industry leaders and policymakers align on digitizing land management and formalizing property markets, a move aimed at curbing longstanding disputes and attracting foreign investment.

The Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA) met Wednesday with Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to solidify collaboration on critical initiatives, including the launch of a National Property Database and the Africa Real Estate Conference & Expo (ARCE 2025 PropTech), slated to position Ghana as a hub for property innovation.

The proposed database, a centerpiece of the talks, seeks to resolve systemic inefficiencies in Ghana’s real estate market, where informal transactions and opaque land ownership records have deterred institutional investors. GREPA President Kwame Asare underscored the urgency of digitization, noting that “trustworthy data is the bedrock of any mature property market.” The platform would integrate blockchain and geospatial mapping to streamline title verification—a chronic pain point in a country where land conflicts account for nearly 30% of court cases.

Buah, whose ministry oversees Ghana’s vast natural resources and land allocation, pledged “full operational support” for the reforms, framing them as essential to sustainable urbanization. With Accra’s population projected to double by 2040, pressure mounts to address chaotic urban sprawl and unregulated construction. The minister will outline the government’s strategy during a keynote at ARCE 2025, themed “Sustainable Land Management: Building the Foundation for Africa’s Real Estate Growth.”

The conference, set to draw PropTech startups and institutional investors, reflects Africa’s accelerating shift toward tech-driven solutions in real estate—a market the African Development Bank values at $1.5 trillion. Ghana, long seen as a regional leader in financial technology, aims to replicate its mobile money success in property tech, though hurdles remain. Less than 20% of the country’s land is formally registered, a gap the database aims to narrow.

GREPA’s push aligns with broader government efforts to formalize Ghana’s economy, which the World Bank estimates could unlock $65 billion in dead capital from untitled properties. However, skepticism lingers over implementation timelines and funding. Buah did not disclose budget specifics but hinted at “public-private financing models” to ensure scalability.

For GREPA, the partnership marks a strategic win. The association, which represents developers, brokers, and appraisers, has lobbied for years to professionalize Ghana’s real estate sector—a market fragmented by informal brokers and lax regulation. ARCE 2025 now offers a platform to showcase local innovation while addressing systemic gaps.

As Ghana’s property market eyes tech-driven transformation, the stakes extend beyond borders. Success here could set a template for other African nations grappling with similar challenges—proof that land reform isn’t just bureaucratic box-ticking, but a catalyst for economic revival.