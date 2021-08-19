Ghana received 249,600 of AstraZeneca vaccines through COVAX facility

Ghana on Wednesday received 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility to aid the ongoing efforts in inoculating the people against COVID-19.

This is the third time the West African country has received vaccines from the COVAX facility.

Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 12 last year and rolled out a program of mass vaccination on March 2 this year.

The country, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has inoculated some 1,271,393 persons. The GHS on Monday started another round of vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in COVID-19 hotpots across the country.

The Ghanian government envisages vaccinating some 20 million persons by the end of the year.

Ghana’s total COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday stood at 112,378, with 945 deaths. Enditem