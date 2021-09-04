Ghana receives 2nd batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Ghana received the second batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a boost to its fight against the pandemic, the Ministry of Information said on Friday.

A total of 244,800 doses of the single-dose vaccines arrived late Thursday through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the new batch of vaccines was procured through the AVAT initiative, set up by the African Union with support from the World Bank to facilitate easy access to vaccines on the continent.

The west African country received its first batch of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in August and has administered them in parts of the country.

Ghana seeks to vaccinate at least 20 million people, or about two-thirds of its population, by the end of the year.