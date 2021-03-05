Ghana has received a donation of 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines from India in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration designate and Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Heath Minister designate, jointly received the vaccines from Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, expressed gratitude to the Government of India, in particular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the kind and timely donation of the 50,000 doses of vaccines.

“The donation, coming just a few days after the historic delivery of 600,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines to Ghana, under the COVAX Initiative,…reflects the very cordial and fraternal relations between Ghana and India,” she said.

“Furthermore, it underscores the mutual commitment of our two governments to work in solidarity and partnership to address common challenges, including; the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She assured Ghanaians that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Government were leaving no stone unturned in the quest to acquire, at least, 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to effectively inoculate the population.

“Indeed, we are resolute in our determination and will utilise both bilateral and multilateral arrangements to attain this objective,” she said.

“I will thus encourage friends and partners of Ghana to continue rallying support for Government’s efforts.”

She thanked the Government of India and the High Commissioner and his team for facilitating the speedy arrival of the much needed AstranaZeneca vaccines.

“Let us all continue to stay safe as we fight this pandemic together,” Madam Ayorkor Botchwey stated.