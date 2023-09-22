Ghana records 3.2 percent GDP growth in second quarter

Ghana recorded 3.2 percent in its gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year, a year-on-year decrease of 0.3 percent, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said.

Samuel Kobina Annim, the government statistician at the GSS, revealed the data at a press briefing on Wednesday, saying the services sector recorded the highest growth of 6.3 percent, followed by the agriculture sector with 6.0 percent.

During the meeting, the GSS also revised the first-quarter growth rate down to 3.3 percent from the previously announced 4.2 percent.

Ghana, a major exporter of cocoa, gold, and fossil fuels, has been battling its worst economic strain in decades, occasioned by public debt overhang.

The Ghanaian government has forecast economic growth of 1.5 percent this year.