Ghana Records 35 Cholera-Related Deaths as Vaccination Campaign Shows Progress

As of December 24, 2024, Ghana has recorded 35 cholera-related deaths and a total of 4,155 suspected cases since the outbreak began in October, according to Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Dr. Aboagye also provided an update on the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease, noting that an Oral Vaccination campaign took place between November 30 and December 19 in the hotspot districts of Awutu Senya East, Ahanta West, Effia-Kwesimintim, Sekondi-Takoradi, and Shama metro/municipals. The campaign successfully vaccinated 662,906 individuals out of the 792,482 eligible population in these areas.

The results of the vaccination campaign have been promising, with a steady decline in reported cholera cases. Notably, Awutu Senya East has not recorded any confirmed cases since the vaccination effort.

Dr. Aboagye also emphasized the importance of public vigilance, urging individuals experiencing symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting to report immediately to a health facility. He encouraged the public to take necessary precautions, especially during the holiday season, including drinking clean, potable water, eating food that is hot, thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables, and practicing good hygiene by washing hands with soap and running water before eating, preparing food, and after using the toilet or changing diapers.