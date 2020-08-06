The Ghana Health Service on Thursday reported 567 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s cumulative positive cases to 39,642 up from 39,075 on August 2, 2020.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update on the country’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 and treatment outcomes, said 15,543 of the current cases came from routine surveillance, while 24,099 were from enhanced contact tracing.

However, the new cases which were reported to the GHS on August 3, 2020, from the laboratory, were samples that were taken between July 1 and August 2, 2020.

The GHS data said as of August 3, 2020, Ghana had recorded 36,384 recoveries and discharges representing 92.3 per cent, leaving an active cases count of 3,059.

It reported that currently, the conditions of 22 persons were severe, eight in critical and four others on ventilators, while 199 have succumbed to death.

The GHS further indicated that a total of 407,588 tests had so far been conducted, hence the cumulative figure of 39,642 represented a positivity rate of 9.7 per cent.

On the cumulative cases per region; Greater Accra had-20,199; Ashanti-9,747

Western- 2,761

Eastern- 1,766

Central- 1,622

Volta – 614

Bono East- 536

Western North- 526

Bono- 439

Northern- 424

Ahafo -364

Upper East- 282

Oti- 203

Upper West- 88

Savannah- 62

North East- nine