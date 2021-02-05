The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 696 new cases of infection of the Coronavirus, raising the country’s active case count to 6,086.

The country has also recorded seven new deaths relating to the virus since the last update on Thursday February 4, 2021, bringing the death toll to 440.

The new infections are from tests conducted as at February 01, 2021.

The update further disclosed that 389 more people have recovered since the last update, bringing the total of clinical recoveries and discharge to 62,729.

The GHS disclosed this on its designated COVID-19 portal on Friday.

Currently, 98 of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with 35 in critical condition. These cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management, the GHS said.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 69,255 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 25,950 were from the General Surveillance; 42,168 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,137 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

A total of 792,936 tests have also been conducted. Out of this, 245,514 are from routine surveillance, 394,498 from contact tracing, and 152,924 from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The positivity rate is 8.7 per cent. Currently, all sixteen regions have an active case.

The Greater Accra Region remains the hotspot for the virus in the country accounting for more than 50 per cent (3,357) of active cases and with a cumulative case count of 40,734.

Ashanti Region has 935 active cases while its case count now stands at 12,511, followed by the Western Region with 506 active cases and cumulative cases of 3,730.

Others are: Eastern Region has 174 active cases, cumulative cases is 2,953; Central Region with 163 active case count, total cases now 2,363; Volta Region, 143 active cases, total cases stands at 991; Bono East Region with 39 active cases and 837 case count and Northern Region has active case count of 144 active cases and cumulative cases of 753.

The rest are:

Upper East Region – 225 active cases, 742 case tally

Western North Region – 25 active cases, 712 cumulative cases

Bono Region- 24 active cases, 667 cumulative cases

Ahafo Region- 10 active cases and 551 cumulative cases

Oti Region- Two active cases and 246 cumulative cases

Upper West Region – 68 active cases and 220 cumulative cases

Savannah Region – One active case, 63 cumulative cases

North East Region – Seven active cases, 32 cumulative cases

Also, there 254 active cases from international travellers (KIA)