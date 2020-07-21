Ghana has recorded 25,331 recoveries and discharges of COVID-19, representing 87.4 per cent of the total cases recorded in the country since March 12, 2020, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director of the Ghana Health Service has said.

This brings the current active cases to a total of 3,505, representing 12.2 per cent of all cases ever recorded in the country with cumulative figure of 28,988.

Death toll, however, still remains at 153 representing fatality rate of 0.53 per cent.

Dr Aboagye, made this known at the series of press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information to provide update on COVID-19 case count and case management.

He said out of the total active cases recorded, 18 per cent were symptomatic and the remaining 82 per cent were asymptomatic.

“The symptomatic patients are currently being managed in treatment sites and isolation centers across the country, while the asymptomatic patients are under home management,” he stated.

The DG said 26 patients were in severe conditions, with eight in critical condition and four on ventilators.

He said a total of 353,722 tests have been conducted so far. Out of this, 129,432 were from routine surveillance with 224,290 from contact tracing, adding that the positivity rate is 8.19 per cent.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, reiterated that government was focused on providing supportive treatment to the 3,505 active cases in the country while reducing new cases.

He said to prevent new cases from being recorded, there was the need for the public to continue to observe the preventive etiquettes.

The current regional breakdown include; Greater Accra- 15,519, representing about 55 per cent of the national total.

Ashanti-5,263, Western-2,128, Central-1,199, Eastern- 1,091, Volta– 522, Bono- 421, Bono East – 383, Western North – 283, Upper East– 282 and Northern– 271.

The rest of the regions are; Oti- 150, Ahafo – 116, Upper West– 75, Savannah– 57 and North East- Nine.

