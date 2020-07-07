The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 21,077, with a record 992 new infections confirmed late Monday, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The GHS said 1,200 confirmed cases under treatment had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,070.

The latest data reported seven new deaths among the confirmed cases, increasing the COVID-19 death toll in Ghana to 129, with 4,878 active cases.

The country’s premier referral medical facility, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has announced the suspension of non-emergency surgical cases, as 91 of its medical professionals had tested positive for the virus. Enditem

