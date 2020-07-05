Ghana has recorded 697 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 20,085 with 14,870 recoveries and 122 deaths as at July 2, 2020.

According to an update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) these were samples taken between, 16 June to 1 July 2020, from the laboratory on July 2.

It said active cases now stand at 5,093.

This brings the regional distribution currently at: Greater Accra-10,979, Ashanti-4,244, Western-1,729, Central-983, Eastern -798, Volta-362, Upper East-278, Western North-154, Northern-137, Bono East-136, Oti-112, and Upper West-55.

The rest are Savannah-46, Bono- 38, Ahafo-26 and North East-eight respectively.

Advertisements